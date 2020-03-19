Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is Pregnant, Actress To Be A Mother Soon?

Share

One word that comes to our mind when we think of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja is ‘Couple Goals’. These two super talented and successful individuals complement each other almost perfectly. Despite coming from two vastly different worlds of entrepreneurship and showbiz, they always manage to spend some quality time together. This beautiful couple exchanged vows on the night of May 18, 2018. Every heart skipped a little as the wedding pictures of the couple came out.

Now as per a report in Bollywood Bubble, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child. Well, isn’t that great? It’s been a while since Sonam Kapoor has been absent from most of the events including some award shows that were held in the city recently. She was last seen in “Zoya Factor” alongside Dulquer Salman but the film failed to make the desired impact in the box office. The fact that she hasn’t signed any film which had yet again fueled her pregnancy rumours. As per her social media, she is now trying to get back to her home in Mumbai.

Even her pictures on social media are either from her travel, which doesn’t feature her, or they are taken at an angle where her baby bump can’t be seen. The actress has also been taking the necessary precautions wearing masks. She kept her relationship under wraps. Even the pregnancy is being kept under tight wraps.

On the work front, the actress hasn’t signed a film yet. It is assumed that she has been taking a break because of the pregnancy.