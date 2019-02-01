Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Spill The Beans On Sis Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s Relationship.

Share

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s sister, Rhea Kapoor has been dating director, Karan Boolani and it’s been a long time, but they haven’t admitted to their relationship in public. Although the couple has been seen together at family dinners and Karan was also spotted at Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s wedding, they have never shared about their relationship.

Lately, there were rumours going around about the wedding of the couple. But that’s not true for now. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama stated, “Karan Rhea seemed in no mood to solemnize her relationship. Anil is not the kind of father who pressurises his children for anything. Since Rhea wanted to take her time, Sonam got married first.”

And adding further on the account of Rhea’s wedding, it remarked, “Anil has already accepted Karan as part of his family. He is as close to Karan as he is to Sonam’s husband Anand. Marriage would be just a formality but one that Anil is looking forward to.”

Recently in an interview with Gaurang of Zoom TV, Sonam Kapoor confirmed that Rhea is dating Karan Boolani. When the journalist asked Sonam, “Also, there are reports of Rhea getting married to Karan Boolani”. She replied, “Oh, no. When she does get married, I’ll be very happy to tell you. They’ve been dating for 10 years, they’ve not gotten married yet. When the happy news is there, it’ll all be announced. But, no, they are not getting married this year.”

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are often spotted hanging out with each other on dates, friends and family get-togethers. Karan has also assisted in Rhea and Sonam’s film, Aisha and Karan Johar’s film Wake Up Sid. Apart from a number of ads, Karan has also directed a short film, The Audition. He has also worked in the television series 24 India in 2013 which featured Anil Kapoor.

Finally, Sonam Kapoor revealed that Rhea and Karan are dating each other. It won’t be surprising if Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tie the knot. We are eagerly waiting for the day!