If one Bollywood couple that strikes our mind while talking about love-birds, it is none other than SonAnd aka Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja. One of the most loved and romantic pairs of tinsel town, Sonam and Anand continue to steal our hearts with their love and PDA. Ever since they tied the knot in May this year, the two seem to be more in love than ever and they never shy away from expressing it in public.

Sonam and Anand recently attended the Ambani engagement bash in Lake Como, Italy. Isha Ambani, the daughter of magnate Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani, got officially engaged to businessman Anand Piramal. Their engagement was a lavish affair and the celebrations lasted for three days.

The who’s who of B-town attended the grand celebrations in Italy. Two of the guests were B-town’s newly-wed love-birds Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja. Before they joined the Ambani family for the celebrations, the two took some time out and went for a romantic sail through the waters of Lake Como.

Sonam took to Instagram and shared a romantic black and white picture with her hubby. She also thanked her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja for the dress she is wearing in the picture. Turns out that the dress was a gift from Sonam’s saasu-maa. Sonam captioned the picture as, “wearing my birthday present by @priya.ahuja27 thanks so much mom! I felt like a princess! by @kapoor.sunita (love you).”

Sonam shares a loving bond with her mother-in-law. In an earlier interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sonam was quoted saying, “They are Sindhis and are a very private business family. They are lovely people but I don’t want to discuss much. I am obsessed with my mother-in-law; I get along very well with her. As they are not from the film industry so let’s not talk much about them. I have been dating Anand for so long. I like saying that he is my husband but I am so used to calling him, my boyfriend. It’s fun being married.”

Sonam and Anand are the modern-day perfect couple. They manage their marriage and relationship efficiently. They have a long-distance marriage. Since Sonam is an actress, her workplace is primarily Mumbai and businessman Anand is based out of New York and London. Talking about their long-distance relationship, Sonam said, “We both have to manage. I think we both respect each other’s work and space; we are partners in the true sense. For me, nobody is more important than Anand and for him, nobody is more important than me. When you have mutual respect, things get easy.”

Ever since the two went public with their relationship, Sonam and Anand have always been very vocal and open about each other. After their Big-fat Indian Wedding in May, Sonam and Anand got featured on the cover story of Vogue magazine’s July issue. In the interview with Vogue, Sonam shared, “Anand is so encouraging when it comes to my work that he didn’t blink when I told him I was flying to Cannes two days after the wedding or that I was getting into promotions straightaway. There was no argument, just acceptance—you got to do what you got to do. But he posed one question to me: ‘If it was me who had to go to a work meeting right after the wedding, what would you do?’ I said I’ll kill you. So he’s like, ‘I think it’s double standards!’”.

In the same interview, Anand nostalgically revealed, “The first time we met, we talked about our respective work. I was just struck by the fact that I could speak to her so openly about everything. We were chatting on Snapchat one night and she said, ‘Stop texting, just call me.’ And we spoke for two hours that night… Our friendship started over superficial things like vegan chocolates and sneakers but soon we were having deeper conversations”.

Sonam also revealed how perfectly different they both are from each other. “He’s non-judgemental—with everybody. Very open-minded and progressive. I’m a little conservative and close-minded about a few things, and he’s taught me to see the other side, to look at things with a lot more compassion and care, to be a little more pragmatic and practical, as I can be very emotional and quick to judge sometimes, which is not nice”

Anand revealed the kind of positive influence they have on each other. He praised his wifey Sonam by saying: “She gives me a lot of confidence. Sonam’s very black and white. She knows what’s wrong and what’s right, and is not afraid to say it. I can see both sides of a story, but I often get stuck in the grey zone. I sometimes need to be able to say no, and Sonam gives me the confidence to do that, she supports me. She’s intuitive and patient, I second-guess”.