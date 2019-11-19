Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Husband, Anana Ahuja Reveals One Thing For Which He Teases Her And It’s Funny; Check Out

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is one of the talented actresses in the film industry. She is also known for her amazing fashion sense. The actress started dating Anand Ahuja and after dating him for a couple of months, the two tied the knot in Mumbai in May 2018.

The couple was in a long-distance relationship earlier and now being an actress Sonam has to go out for shooting on different locations across the world. But the duo still manages to take out some time for each other and go out for dinner dates o vacations and make every moment count.

Ever since the two got married there social media, PDA is what we see now and then. Sonam and Anand look so adorable together. The two often seen expressing their love for each other on social media by sharing a glimpse of their precious moments.

Recently, Anand Ahuja had revealed this one thing about Sonam. In an exclusive interview, when asked about Sonam’s fashion and style statement and also asked to name one fashion fad that he didn’t understand. Speaking about the same Anand got all candid and had revealed, “We both admire our fashion sense and my wife is very particular about her clothes and footwear are her fashion sense is very versatile. But there’s one thing for which I tease her a lot. She posts all these pictures of the gifts she receives and I kept on thinking about how someone can do that”.

Sonam K Ahuja is considered one of the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry in Bollywood. She often makes us proud by representing at a global level amongst other celebrities. During the conversation, Anand further revealed how his wife has had this Goth phase while she was just a kid and if she would put on a black color lipstick how he would tease her about it.

In one of her throwback interviews, Sonam Kapoor opened up about one of the important aspects of every relationship. She had said, “being with the right person puts every small thing in motion. Anand and I truly believe in self-empowering, loving and supporting each other in every thick and thin. The fact I can be myself around him is the most precious part about us.”