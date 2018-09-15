Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is known for a frank, often unfiltered, comments. She is an actress who does not shy away from talking about her professional and personal life as well as matters of concern such as nepotism. Recently, at a recent chat show on Anaita Shroff Adjania’s sets, Sonam took a jab at a few of her contemporaries indirectly.

Undaunted by some difficult questions, she went on to speak up about Kangana Ranaut and her other costars. When asked if the actress has ever mentally murdered her co-stars, Sonam surprised us with her answer as she said, “I think it was a competition between Shahid (Kapoor) and Ayushmann (Khurrana), who takes longer to do their hair.”

When Sonam was asked who she considered to be a ‘troublemaker’, pat came her response: Kangana Ranaut in the best possible way. “She wants to break the glass ceiling and you need to be a troublemaker to do that. Not a trouble maker, but someone who stirs the pot. She does it in the most incredible way, so kudos to her,” Sonam Kapoor told Anaita.

It may be recalled that Kangana Ranaut has, in the past, run into trouble with some of biggest and most powerful people in Bollywood. She has called Karan Johar the “flagbearer of nepotism” on his chat show, and this led to a massive debate in Bollywood.

Kangana had spoken frankly of her affairs with Hrithik Roshan, Adhyamaan Suman and her abuse at the hands of Aditya Pancholi. It was only a few days back, when Kangana lashed out at Sonu Sood for leaving her project Manikarnika, The Queen Of Jhansi. She accused him of refusing to work under a female director.

Coming back to what Sonam said, this isn’t the first time she has said something that has got Kangana talking about her. When she appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 4, she made a statement saying “”stars who are not good-looking are often considered ‘good actors.'”

To which, Kangana reacted as saying “”Sonam has said that people who act well are ugly, I have heard. So do I get the crown of the ugliest person? Because after watching Queen, people have been telling me that I act really well. So according to Sonam, I am the ugliest actor in Bollywood today. And well, I accept that with all the gratitude and humbleness.”

We wonder how Kangana would react to the latest statement by Sonam Kapoor!