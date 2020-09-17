After the demise of Kedarnath’s actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, many star kids were attacked by netizens for being a product of nepotism in the Bollywood industry. Presently fashionista Sonam Kapoor who is in London has fallen prey to it with an American blogger calling her a result of nepotism, in this way leaving the entertainer hurt. In the same way as other entertainers as of late who have shared direct messages they get on their long range informal communication accounts, Sonam too shared a screen capture of it on her stories on Instagram.

The entertainer in her Instagram stories referenced trolling certainly mirrors of the measure of hatred they have in their heart for her and furthermore this sort of messages focusing on her getting some consideration for trollers on the online media stage. Sonam’s Insta Stories sharing the screen capture of these messages, additionally wrote a note on it, which read, “I hope you get followers through this post, as I know that’s what you wanted by my attention.” Also without being stalled by it, she referenced this being her last post where she would be sharing about the disdain she gets, as she returns to her impressive life that she is honored to have.

Sonam additionally shared one more screen capture on her Instagram Stories, where one of her followers asked her to take positive things from such posts and disregard the rest. Take a look at Sonam’s Instagram stories below:

Sonam is right now in London with her better half Anand Ahuja, being showered with complimentary messages with the launch of her significant other’s new café. On the work front, the entertainer was last seen in The Zoya Factor in 2019. The movie did not do really well at the box office.