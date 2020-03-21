Sonam Kapoor Supports Corona Positive Kanika Kapoor, Gets Brutally Slammed

Share

Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for Coronavirus and has been slammed for being so negligent about it all. Despite being asked to isolate herself after landing from UK, she intentionally went on parties and met many celebrities. And now that she is tested positive, she is being slammed brutally. While everyone agrees that she was at fault, Bollywood’s style icon Sonam Kapoor has come out to support her. And the Netizens didn’t spare her as well.

Several Bollywood celebs such as Rishi Kapoor, Sona Mohapatra and Bappi Lahiri expressed their concern over how Kanika can act so irresponsibly. Now Sonam tried to remind everyone how India was not self-isolating but playing Holi and Kanika came back in India on 9th March. “Hey, guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self-isolating but playing Holi,” Sonam wrote in defence of the ‘Baby Doll’ singer.

Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

Meanwhile, netizens couldn’t find any logic in the Sonam’s tweet and soon they started trolling the actress. One of the twitter users reminded the actress how the concerned authorities had requested people to refrain from gathering and playing Holi.

Ma'am the biggest service to nation from u will be: pls don't tweet till we r fighting #COVID. Bas aap itna kar dijiye.



Aren't u aware that @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia @AmitShah & many other leaders & eminent citizens had cancelled Holi milan progs & requested others also — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) March 21, 2020

When are u going to stay with Kanika kapoor in isolation. That will be a better method to show solidarity with her than defending her with tweets — आर.एम (@runjhunmehrotra) March 21, 2020

If surgeons could install brain like other organs…😂😂 — 🦀 (@granny_1857) March 21, 2020