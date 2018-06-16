Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in a big star-studded wedding this year. While Anand is a businessman and Sonam is an actress, it won’t be wrong to say that their pair looks like a perfect amalgamation which makes them a perfect couple. Recently, on Sonam’s birthday, her hubby Anand and Kapoor’s girl gang went to London for holidaying and celebrating her special day.

On her birthday, Anand gave her a priceless present and she thanked him on her social media for being the cutest hubby. Anand as her birthday gift, bought her sisters, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, tickets for a Beyonce and Jay-Z’s concert and the girls were swirling for that. Sonam Kapoor shared stories from the concert and in of those, she thanked her hubby Anand and wrote, “Thanks so so much @anandahuja for the best night ever with my girls. @beyonce and #jayz were amazing! Best birthday gift ever!”.

Well, take a look at Sonam’s stories! Isn’t the best thing the girl squad could have asked for!

Anand on Sonam’s Birthday also shared a heartfelt picture along with it he wrote a beautiful caption, that reads, “The look when @sonamkapoor sees her birthday (cake). That’s just my way of downplaying just how breathtaking this picture is! Happy Birthday”.

Take a look at the picture:

Also, Sonam is not only the most stylish Bollywood celebrity in b-town but she is also very emotional on a personal level. Sonam has told that she told her hubby about her dreams and fears for her it’s like she shares more of a friendship relation than a Husband-wife relation.

Talking about the same, she told in an Interview, “I have written quite a few poems but there was this one poem that I wrote when I was around 16 years old. It is called Ambition. I had promised myself that as soon as I find the person that I’m going to be with, I’m going to give him that poem. The day I get married, the poem will be with that man and I’ll say that this is what I want my life to be like and hopefully, we can work together towards this”.

Isn’t that adorable! What more a person can ask for!

Moreover, newlywed Sonam also revealed that they follow a strict bedroom routine. She quoted by saying “It’s a rule basically Anand has put on both of us. Right before I sleep I have to put my phone on charging in the bathroom or I charge it in the hall of other room”.

Well, we can’t stop gushing over Sonam and Anand pictures as they look cutest together!