The air of undesirable rivalry which drives the adrenalines of numerous in the Bollywood has been vociferously pummeled by numerous since the time updates on Sushant’s end down and out. From Kangana Ranaut to Raveena Tandon, the disclosures of Bollywood’s inward politics issues have stunned many, while proceeding to regulate discussions of psychological mental health & depression.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and wrote a husband appreciation post on her media for Anand Ahuja on Tuesday morning. Sonam wrote in the caption, “Thank you for being additional kind and loving today. I truly needed it. Love you to such an extent.”

Sonam’s post comes after she has been confronting substantial trolling via social media in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on Sunday. The actress had shared a heartfelt message for Sushant and his family and later lined it up with a tweet that read, “Accusing a sweetheart, ex, family, partners for somebody’s passing is uninformed and f****ng mean.”

Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 15, 2020

At the same time, fans via social media were communicating their shock against star kid and how existing nepotism in the film business seldom lets any individual who is an outcast, for example Sushant Singh Rajput. As Sonam and different superstars like Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt’s messages surfaced in respect with Sushant’s demise, netizens began dropping in abhor remarks on their online networking takes care of while calling them ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ for demonstrating abrupt love for the late on-screen actor.

Presently, Sonam shares a post for spouse Anand who apparently remained by her and bolstered her during the troublesome time when she is confronting heavy trolling on social media.