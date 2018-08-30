Share

Tweet

Pin 206 shares

Sonam Kapoor is known for wearing the most stylish clothes in B-Town. She is a style icon and a fashionista who loves to carry the most trendiest clothes. However, many times, her bid to look the beat turn into something outrageous and she becomes the target of trolls. Recently, the same thing happened with the actress and this time the trolls were none other than her husband and her brother.

Last night, Sonam Kapoor attended the 3rd edition of Jio MAMI with Star Word to Screen Market 2018. For the event, the actress sported a mustard Y/Project oversized pantsuit. Hair let loose in curls, Mrs Ahuja completed her look with minimal make-up and hoops. Sister, Rhea put out Sonam’s pictures on her Instagram but unfortunately the actress started getting trolled for her look in no time.

And guess what? The moment cousin, Arjun Kapoor saw the picture, he left a hilarious comment and here’s what the comment reads, “I want my suit back!!!”

Well, apart from her family members, the actress was also trolled by netizens for her look. A user wrote, “Except tha pretty face nothing great… this girl has a fancy for oversized garments I guess…” While another said, “Sonam Kapoor is trying toooo hard nowadays🙄 & failing miserably… get a page out of @natasha.poonawalla girl!! She gets it rt always” Check out some more trolls below:



