Sonam Kapoor Dresses Up Like ‘Thakur’ From ‘Sholay’ At An Event; Internet Users React!

Bollywood actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked ethereal in her latest look at an event. Her outfit was designed by none other than Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The actress recently took to her Instagram and dropped a series of her stunning pictures. Checkout internet’s reaction on her spectacular ethnic ensemble.

Bollywood diva, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja lately marked her gracious presence at an event, the ‘Shaddi’ collection by Mariot Bonvoy, in Mumbai. Her stunning outfit was designed by the duo designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The actress tried her best to look beautiful and classy. Some netizens however trolled her brutally. Users judged her styling sense by noticing her jacket atop her Anarkali dress. Netizens compared her attire with the renowned film, Sholay’s character, ‘Thakur’.

Sonam Kapoor’s stunning look at an event

Bollywood actress, Sonam Kapoor attended an event on February 25, 2023. She looked stunning in a cream-hued anarkali which featured silver gotta patti on the hem of the dress. She opted for a black jacket atop anarkali suit which had silver embroidery all over it. The actress finished her look with heavy kohl-filled eyes. She tied her hair in a high bun.

Internet users brutally troll Sonam Kapoor

Netizens began comparing her look with Sholay’s character, ‘Thakur’. Actress’s viral pictures invited several hilarious comments from internet users. One comment read, “Thakur Saab Aaye from Sholey!..Olle Olle Olle.” Another user commented, “yeh haath hum ko de de thakur. ” A third user stated, “Piche se koi dekhege to ek bar ko to bechare ko lge ki bina hath ki hai.’ Various Bollywood celebrities such as Disha Patani and Mrunal Thakur reacted positively to Sonam Kapoor’s royal ethnic look.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anant Ahuja’s wedding took place on May 8, 2018. The duo welcomed their first son in March 2022. The couple officially announced the arrival of their son on their IG feeds.