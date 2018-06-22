Sonam recently revealed in an interview that if and when She and Anand decide to have kids, they will have ‘Sonam Ahuja’ is their name. She also talked about why she took her husband’s last name and why Anand changed his name to Anand S Ahuja.

It has been more than a month that Bollywood’s fashion icon Sonam Kapoor got married to businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple dated for a good 3 years before they tied the knot in Mumbai in the presence of their family and close friends.

They have never shied away from social media PDA as the couple often posts pictures of each other spending quality time together or travelling to exotic locales. They are Bollywood’s one of the most loved couples and give us major relationship goals with their adorable chemistry.

After she got married to Anand, Sonam added his last name to her name. She now writes her name as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja which is sweet and lovable. But Anand Ahuja sent the world into a frenzy when he added Sonam’s initial as his middle name. Anand Ahuja changed his name to Anand S Ahuja post his marriage. If this is not the most romantic thing ever, then we don’t know what is.

In a recent interview, Sonam got asked about people’s reaction after her’s and Anand’s change in their names. She stated, “Anand and I had a very long conversation you know, and we obviously want to have kids eventually, and he had this one friend who had a very long name, his mother’s name, father’s name, blah blah blah. I said, see anyways it’s a patriarchal concept, I have my father’s last name, I don’t have my mother’s name, and I want to be part of your family as well, and he wanted to be a part of mine. So first he said, shall I do Anand Ahuja Kapoor or Anand Kapoor Ahuja? And you do Sonam Kapoor Ahuja? I was like, that’s still my father’s name, no? How will my kids have my name in some way? Then he said, should I keep Sonam in the middle? So I said fine.”

She further said, “Now Sonam Kapoor Ahuja becomes very long, but in our passports, I’ll be Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and he will be Anand Sonam Ahuja. Which I think is amazing. Because I wanted to have the same name as my child and I wanted my child to have my name as well. For now this was the best compromise we could come with, Anna, where our child has both our names which has nothing to do with my father, but I still have my father’s name because I love him and my progressive thoughts come from him, but I also wanted my husband’s name and he wanted my name.”

At last, Sonam was asked whether her children will bear Sonam Ahuja in their names. To that, the actress replied “Yes. I don’t know if that makes any sense to you, but we really thought about it. If and when we have children, that’s how it will be.”