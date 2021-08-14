Sonarika Bhadoriya to lodge a police complaint against her producers. Here is why??

In Covid Pandemic it was very common to not get the payment on time. Tv industry was also facing this problem. There were many actor and actresses, who either did not get the payment on time or there was no work.



There are many shows, which got shutdown because of the pandemic situation. Sonarika Bhadoriya is one of those who are knocking the doors of producers for their remaining payment.

Sonarika Bhadoriya is waiting for her due payment since last 2.5 years. After waiting too long and not finding any progress finally she decided to lodge a complaint against the producers.



The show is “Dastan-a-Mohabbat Saleem Anarkali” for which the cast and crew have not been paid. Sonalika is one of them.



Sonalika essayed the role of Anarkali in the show opposite Shaheer Sheikh, who portrayed the character of Saleem.





The due amount for the “Devon Ke Dev Mahadev” actress is 80 lakh rupees from which she only received 7 or 8 lakh. Apart from Sonarika Bhadoriya Gurdeep Punj, Tasneem Sheikh, Shahbaaaz Khan and Anand Goradiya have also not received their due amount.





The show went off air within 3 months from the date of its launch. We have to face a huge loss because the show went off air within only three months, this is what the makers of the show have to say.



The co star of Sonarika Bhadoriya in the show Gurdeep Punj also said that “we have worked for 6 months, and if the show went over budget makers would have to take care of that”. She further added that they cannot stop the payment of the team.