Sonu Sood Bargains For ‘Chappals’ With A Street Vendor

‘Messiah’, ‘Real Life Hero’, ‘God of the Earth’ nowadays people have started calling actor Sonu Sood by these names as well. The actor helped people without any selfishness and today the whole world is saluting him. Whether in the country or abroad, the name of Sonu Sood is waving. Sonu did not know how many people have been brought home, how many people have been treated and facilities have been provided. On the other hand, Sonu Sood is a family man who devotes his full time to social service as well as at home. Along with this, he keeps sharing funny videos. Recently another funny video of Sonu has surfaced.





Sonu has shared a funny video from his social media handle in which he is seen chatting with a slipper seller on the handcart. This video of Sonu is becoming increasingly viral and people are very much liked. Along with this, different reactions of people are also being seen. In the video shared by Sonu, you can see that funny things are happening between the two. During this, they ask him the price of the slippers and ask for a discount. That person is also very happy to meet Sonu Sood. During the conversation, Sonu jokingly asks how much discount you will give on these slippers in my name. In response, the vendor says that he will give a discount of 20% to the buyers in the name of Sonu Sood. Both the people start laughing at this. Also, Sonu Sood has requested his fans to buy slippers from this handcart. Sonu is also seen saying in the video that if you take his name, then you will also get a discount on slippers. Sonu Sood wrote in the caption along with the video that – Our sandal showroom. 20% discount in my name.





On the work front, Sonu will soon be seen in ‘Prithviraj’. She will also be accompanied by Miss World Manushi Chhillar, whose debut in Bollywood will be with Akshay Kumar in this film. Apart from this, Sonu is also going to work in some South films.