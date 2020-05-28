Sonu Sood turned out to be a messiah in the middle of the crisis that the world is currently dealing with it after the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus. With thousands and thousands of migrants stuck in Mumbai city, Sonu Sood took the responsibility of sending off them to their hometown by arranging a bus service amidst the lockdown.

Sood’s humanitarian act has touched the hearts of thousands of people and since then many migrants have been approaching the Simmba actor for help, but there are some who are asking help for some random things.

Having said that, Sonu also takes it sportingly and makes sure to reply with a tinge of humour that makes him even more loveable. Just recently, recently, a woman asked Sonu’s help to go to salon just like he helped thousands of migrants.

Her tweet read, “@SonuSood can u pls help me 2 and half months se mene parlour nahi visit kiya, pls help me muje salon pohcha dijiye, just kidding u r a real hero (nayak) god bless u”.

Salon जाकर क्या करोगे। salon वाले को तो मैं उसके गाँव छोड़ के आ गया। 😂 उसके पीछे पीछे उसके गाँव जाना है तो बोलो ? 😂 https://t.co/5Xrim4um5l — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

Replying her while also showing off her humorous side, he wrote, “Salon जाकर क्या करोगे। salon वाले को तो मैं उसके गाँव छोड़ के आ गया। उसके पीछे पीछे उसके गाँव जाना है तो बोलो ? (What will do in a salon? I’ve sent the Salon people to their hometown and I can drop you there if you want to go to their home)” followed by a laughing emoticon.

Earlier, when a fan asked Sonu to help him in reaching to the liquor shop as he is stuck in the house, however, the Happy New Year actor chose to give a nice and a fun reply as he said that he can help him in reaching home from the liquor store instead, followed by a laughing emoticon.