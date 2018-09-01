Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Recently, Kangana Ranaut accused Sonu Sood, publicly, for leaving her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The reason behind his sudden exit, according to Kangana, was because he didn’t want to work under a woman director. Kangana released a statement which read, “Sonu and I haven’t even met since the last shot with Krish (director) last year. He is busy filming Simmba. He couldn’t even give us tentative dates to match combinations with other actors.”

The statement further reads, “The producers showed him the film and writers narrated the patchwork to him but he refused to meet me. He vehemently denied to work under a woman director….. which is kind of amusing because Sonu is a dear friend and I have even launched the music of a film that he produced on his request….. even though the team suggested that they have full faith in me, it seems, Sonu had neither dates nor faith.”

And now, intensifying the war, Sonu Sood has hit back at the actress-turned-director of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In his response on Saturday, Sonu said even though Kangana is a good friend, making the entire issue about male chauvinism is “ridiculous”.

Sonu said in an official statement,”Kangana is a dear friend and she will always remain one but this constant playing the woman card, the victim card and making this entire issue about male chauvinism is ridiculous. The gender of the director is not the issue. Competence is. Let’s not confuse the two.”

“I’ve worked with Farah Khan who’s a competent woman director and Farah and I had a great professional equation and we are still best of friends. That’s all I would like to say.”, the statement reads further.

In an earlier statement to Pinkvilla, Sonu’s spokesperson had said, “Sonu has always been a thorough professional and honoured all his commitments. He had informed the makers of Manikarnika about his dates and schedule, well in advance. Inconveniencing the team of his current film, to accommodate the demands of another are against his professional principles. Sonu has taken the higher road ahead and wishes the team of Manikarnika all the best.”

As Sonu is out of the picture now, Kangana confirmed that they will be reshooting his portions with someone else now. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is set to release on January 25, 2019.



