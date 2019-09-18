Sooraj Pancholi Finally Talks About Late Jiah Khan’s Suicide & What He Went Through In Jail

The nation was left shocked when the news of the young Bollywood actress’ suicide came out. Jiah Khan was just 26 years old and at the prime of her career when she ended her life. There have been many controversies surrounding the death of Jiah Khan and people have been blaming her boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi for trapping her in circumstances where all she could think of was kill her self. Sooraj Pancholi has been the main suspect in the suicide and he even had to spend days in the jail.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sooraj talked about his struggles. He shared about the ordeals he faced inside the jail, and shared, “I was put in the Anda cell at the Arthur Road jail which is the most secluded cell. You have no contact with anyone and you don’t even get newspapers. I was completely numb. At that point, nothing mattered. All that I kept thinking was that I lost someone who I loved.”

Over the years, Sooraj had not opened much about his relationship deets. He further shared the reason for staying silent, “I have actually been silent because I respect that family. I respect what the family has been through. But the media has become very irresponsible. They only care about their TRPs There are times when I’m in Court and things have been in my favour and a lot of journalists were there. I asked them, “Will you write this?” They told me they won’t because it’s a positive story and it won’t track. It’s unfair but I also believe in time.”