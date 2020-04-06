Like any machine, over time our bodies wear down. Joints are especially susceptible to wear and tear because of the movement and pressure that are necessarily applied to them. Joints are where two bones meet. They are connected with ligaments, tendons, and cartilage to each other and the surrounding muscles.

Sore joints are no joke. Age-old yet modern clinically-tested natural remedies can help manage and reverse the effects of time. Use the recipe for knee joint pain and other painful conditions.

The following recipe is a knee joint pain relieving rub. It contains effective anti-inflammatories and analgesics.

Cayenne

Capsaicin is a phytochemical in this spicy pepper that relieves pain through a variety of mechanisms. First, capsaicin blocks chemical pain transmitter “substance P” from reaching the brain. Second, when applied topically, it penetrates the skin to defunctionalize fibres that respond to pain stimuli. Through the skin, capsaicin stops nerves fibres from feeling pain and transmitting it.

Lastly, capsaicin prevents pain from spreading to other areas. One study of an 8% concentration of capsaicin patch applied for pain management found that a single 1-hour application was effective in reducing pain for up to 12 weeks.

Capsaicin is a phytochemical in this spicy pepper that relieves pain through a variety of mechanisms. First, capsaicin blocks chemical pain transmitter “substance P” from reaching the brain. Second, when applied topically, it penetrates the skin to defunctionalize fibres that respond to pain stimuli. Through the skin, capsaicin stops nerves fibres from feeling pain and transmitting it. Lastly, capsaicin prevents pain from spreading to other areas. One study of an 8% concentration of capsaicin patch applied for pain management found that a single 1-hour application was effective in reducing pain for up to 12 weeks. Apple Cider Vinegar

Supremely beneficial for human health in a wide range of applications, ACV is a potent anti-inflammatory that can relieve joint stiffness. The acetic acid in ACV penetrates the skin and can help to break up acid crystals that can form in the joint. Acetic acid has also been found to provide effective relief for tendonitis and other joint inflammation.

Supremely beneficial for human health in a wide range of applications, ACV is a potent anti-inflammatory that can relieve joint stiffness. The acetic acid in ACV penetrates the skin and can help to break up acid crystals that can form in the joint. Acetic acid has also been found to provide effective relief for tendonitis and other joint inflammation. Olive Oil

Anti-inflammatory and emollient, olive oil is a wonderful carrier oil.

Anti-inflammatory and emollient, olive oil is a wonderful carrier oil. Ginger

A potent anti-inflammatory, the phytochemical gingerol inhibits excessive immune response that results in inflammation. A study of the daily topical application of ginger on joints of people with osteoarthritis (OA) resulted in pain relief within a week and continued for the 24-week duration of the study.

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons cayenne pepper powder

• 1 cup raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar OR ½ cup extra virgin cold-pressed olive oil, warmed

• ½ inch ginger, grated

Directions:

• Add grated ginger and cayenne pepper to the apple cider vinegar or warm olive oil. Stir well until a paste forms.

• Apply the paste on the affected area twice a day and leave it for 20 minutes.

• Rinse with warm water and pat dry.

• Store leftovers in the refrigerator. Give it a stir before application.

You can apply this paste on any joint to reduce inflammation and relieve pain. You may want to experiment with the recipe and mix half the amount of ACV with the olive oil; sometimes the rub can be quite strong and the olive oil will lessen heat and make the paste easier to apply.