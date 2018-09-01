Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

SOTY 2 has been in the news even since the posters disclosing the actors we first released. Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria are all set to blow away the audience with the sequel. While Tara and Ananya are both debutantes and can’t wait to show their talent to the world, Tiger knows the showbiz and has confidence in both, the cast as well as the movie.

Now, there’s news about another star joining the team to make the movie even appealing to the eyes. It is no news that SOTY was a hit because of its story, the movie had all the right elements to attract the audience, from gorgeous stars, expensive cars to beautiful locations! This new face will be adding the glamour to the already beautiful cast of SOTY 2. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, it’s Gul Panag who’s onboard of this Karan Johar’s film. The actress recently made headlines for having kept her pregnancy under wraps and surprising everyone with the announcement.

She will be playing the role of a coach in the movie. Ronit Roy previously played the same role in the movie’s prequel. Gul will be seen in a sporty look, keeping her character in mind which will mainly appear in active sportswear. The SOTY 2 shoot will wrap up by September-end. The team will be travelling to Dehradun and Mussoorie again after completing the ongoing patchwork in Mumbai.

A source from the sets of the film even claimed in the report that the team was looking for an extremely fit actress who was comfortable riding a bike and could play a sports coach to the new students. Gul quickly lost weight after her delivery and began shooting in May, joining the team during the film’s Mussoorie schedule and in Dehradun, where it was shot at FRI (Forest Research Institute) which was converted into Saint Teresa School for the shoot.

According to other reports, Tara and Ananya will compete against each other to win Tiger’s heart in the film. It has been reported that Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan will also be seen doing a small cameo in the film.



