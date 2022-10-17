South Actor Pawan Kalyan Accused Of Attacking Ministers, Citizens; Notice Issued

Visakhapatnam Police issued a notice against actor and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan on Sunday. Police have issued notice to the actor for allegedly attacking ministers and civil and police officials at the local airport. According to the police, some people have also been injured during this. However, the police did not specify the number of people injured in the attack and which public representatives and police officers were attacked.

Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Visakhapatnam Police has also barred Pawan Kalyan from coming out of his hotel room and organizing his Janvani program under which he used to listen to complaints from citizens. Not only this, several leaders and activists of Jana Sena have been detained in connection with the alleged attack on ministers, civilians and police officers.

At the same time, Pawan Kalyan gave his side through a tweet on the whole matter. It is unfair to arrest our leaders, he said. At the same time, he has requested the Director General of Police to intervene in the whole matter and release the JSP leaders immediately. At the same time, after being locked in the hotel room, the party workers in Kalyan and people standing outside were greeted from the window of the hotel room.

Talking about Pawan’s film career, he was last seen on the big screen in the film Bheemla Nayak released this year. Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon and Rao Ramesh played the lead roles along with Pawan in this film. The film did well at the box office. Talking about Pawan’s upcoming project, he is working in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri are working with him on this film.