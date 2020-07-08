Susheel Gowda was known for his role in Kannada drama Anthapura. He was additionally beginning to advance into the film business. He has assumed a significant job in upcoming Kannada film Salaga, which marks Duniya Vijay’s directorial debut. Actor Susheel Gowda passed on by suicide in his old neighbourhood Mandya. The specific purpose behind self-destruction is yet to be uncovered. His demise has sent shockwaves over his well-wishers, companions, Sandalwood and broadcast business.

Susheel Gowda, who is over 30 years of age, had acted in the romantic serial Anthapura. His companion from the same serial, Amita Ranganath was shocked to heard the news. The actor says, “I got the news from my friend. I still can’t believe that he is no more. He was such a sweet and soft hearted person who never loses his cool. It’s been very sad to know that he has left us so early. He had the talent to achieve more in the entertainment industry.” Director of the serial Anthpura, Aravind Koushik on his face book page posted “Sad news I heard . Susheel Gowda who played the lead in the tv serial Antahpura that I directed is no more . Rest in Peace.”

As per sources, Susheel killed himself yesterday. Aside from acting, Susheel was additionally a wellness trainer. Susheel was hoping to build up himself in the Kannada film industry. He has assumed the job of a cop in the up and coming film Salaga which has Duniya Vijay in the number one spot job.

In the wake of hearing the updates on the entertainer’s demise, Duniya Vijay on his Facebook page has posted (translated), “When I first saw him I thought he is a hero material. Even before the movie got released he has left us too soon. Whatever may be the problem suicide is not the answer. I think the series of deaths will not end this year. It is not only because of Coronavirus people fear, people are losing faith because they don’t have job which can give them the money to lead a life. It is high time to stay stronger to overcome the crisis.