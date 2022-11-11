South Star Naga Shaurya Will Soon Marry Anusha Shetty- Deets Inside

South cinema star Naga Shaurya, who won the hearts of fans with his strong performances in films like Krishna Vrinda Vihari and Lakshya, is going to tie the knot soon. If reports are to be believed, the actor will take seven rounds with Bengaluru-based interior designer Anusha N Shetty. A video of Telugu star Naga Shaurya’s wedding card is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which every detail of their marriage has been shared. In this video, it has been told in the digital card when and where the marriage of Naga and Anusha is going to take place with great pomp.

Naga Shaurya has shared this digital wedding card with a fan club named Naga Shaurya Universe. The card revealed that the South star will tie the knot with interior designer Anusha N Shetty on November 20. The wedding ceremony of both will be held at JW Marriott, Bangalore. Their wedding program will start on 19th November, which will include Haldi, Mehndi and Sangeet. The dress code of the wedding of these two has also been done in the wedding card. After the 19th, on the 20th, this couple will hold each other’s hand forever by taking seven rounds with full customs.

Naga Shaurya, who entered the world of acting from the year 2011 through the Telugu film Cricket Girls And Bear, was a tennis player before appearing in films. Although always his interest was in acting. In 2014, he worked in the National Film Award-winning Chandamama Kathalu.

Apart from this he also has Oohalu Gusagusalade, Kalyana Vaibhogame, Jyo Achyutananda, Chalo, Oh! Worked in films like Baby and Lakshya. His recently released Krishna Vrinda Vihari was given a lot of love by the audience. In today’s time, Naga Shaurya is a big name in Telugu cinema. Apart from being an actor, he is also a producer and writer.