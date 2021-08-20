It’s not normal you find the opportunity to see an expert at work, however, Madrid inhabitants have as of late had the option to watch one of Spain’s most noteworthy living specialists set up his studio under the blasting sun on the popular Puerta del Sol square.

Consistently from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. since the beginning of July, painter and sculpture Antonio Lopez, 85, has situated his huge easel and material and started blending his paints, as a horde of customers, canine walkers, and craftsmanship sweethearts gather around him.

Seeing a particularly popular face introduced among the tourist shops and lottery slows down of Puerta del Sol has energized numerous local people.

An art teacher, Javier Mateo, 33, who was roused by Lopez to examine art himself said “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment because Antonio Lopez is a living legend of Spanish art.”

Lopez, who has rejoiced a long career in Spain and elements in the long-lasting assortments of historical centers throughout the world, is eminent for his similar portrayals of regular subjects, from city scenes to pictures. He initially attempted to portray the square over 20 years prior. A subsequent attempt concurred with development work, which constrained him again to leave the composition. Presently he has chosen all is good and well to continue the work he began in 2010.

“Puerta del Sol is a very old idea of mine and this is my third attempt,” Lopez said. He added, “I hope that this is the definitive one that I can finally complete and take to the limit of what I can do.”

Furthermore, it’s not the first run through which Lopez has attempted to take on the iconic square in the center of the Spanish capital. He broadly doesn’t surge his work – a representation of Spain’s royal family was uncovered in 2014, 20 years after it was commissioned.