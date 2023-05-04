‘Speak Your Heart’: Ranbir Kapoor Stammered As A Child; Shares Advice For Fans Who Face Similar Issue

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is one of the best actors of the current generation in the Indian film industry. Since stepping into fatherhood, the actor has been on cloud nine. After his marriage to Alia Bhatt, the couple welcomed their first child in November last year.

He last acted in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It starred Shraddha Kapoor in an important role. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan. The film earned good amount box-office. In a recent event with his fans, Ranbir shared he used to stammer a lot as a child.

Meanwhile, during the fan interaction, one of Ranbir Kapoor’s fans asked him a question. The fan was stammering while asking him the question. The Shamshera actor shared stories of his childhood days. He revealed that not many people know that the actor was not as comfortable with his speech flow as he is now.





The actor added, “When someone would ask me my name, I would stammer at that also.” He shared priceless advice for the fan. The actor said that he should keep himself as calm as possible. One should not feel embarrassed about it. He added, “Just speak your heart.” The actor said that he sometimes stammer. But he advised the fan to be balanced and try to meditate. Fans seemed happy getting this advice from their favourite idol.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will act in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. It stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri.