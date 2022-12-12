Splitsvilla X4 Contestant Uorfi Javed Faces Police Complaint Over Obscenity

Uorfi Javed has often been trolled and not accepted by people because of her choice of dressing sense. She has been a part of many controversies ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently a complaint has been filed against her by a Mumbai-based lawyer.

Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh filed a written complaint against Uorfi at Andheri police station on Friday, 9 December 2022. Police said that the complaint has been filed against her because of Uorfi Javed for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media.

Misogynistic comments against her on social media are now becoming more common and she is continuously receiving hateful messages. She is trolled every day on her choice of clothing.

This is not new for her. Recently Author Chetan Bhagat passed a comment on her that she’s distracting young boys while Arnaz Hathiram, founder of Voice For Men In India tweeted on Twitter against Uorfi’s clothes tagging Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR). She wrote: Dear @KanoongoPriyank ji, This is a serious question. If a woman (#Urfilaved) is dressing up daily like this & visiting public places, what impact would it have on minor children witnessing such obscenity. This is not Women Empowerment & people need to call out this rubbish. She tweeted with Uorfi’s picture.

Many supported her and called out these sexist comments on her choice of clothing because it’s okay to like or dislike someone’s dressing sensibilities or opinions but it wrongfully implies that women dressing a certain way is what leads to unfavourable or predatory behaviour.

On professional terms, Uorfi Javed is currently seen on Splitsvilla 14, a dating-based reality show hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone.





