Priyanka Chopra’s rumoured link-up with singer Nick Jonas has been the talk of the town. Recently, a source close to Priyanka stated that the actress will be throwing a housewarming party in her new home that she purchased a while back and Nick would be joining too. Turns out, he did. The Quantico actor actually arrived at the Mumbai airport with Nick on late Thursday night. Unlike her previous visits to Mumbai, this time PeeCee didn’t step out of the car to pose for photographs. Instead, the duo covered their faces in a thick, dark veil to avoid paparazzi.

According to the reports, Nick has come to India to meet Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. He’ll also be meeting her friends at the housewarming party for her new beachfront bungalow in Versova. While this appearance has proved that there was some truth to the rumours after all, this is not the first time the two have involved their families. Earlier this month, Priyanka accompanied Nick to his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey where she met his extended family, his brother Kevin and his wife and daughter.

Their dating rumours began when the duo made an appearance together at the Met Gala last year. After that, they have been spotted together several times. Recently, they were spotted at a dinner together and were seen enjoying multiple dates over the Memorial Day weekend. They also attended the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Earlier this month, US Weekly confirmed that Priyanka and Nick are dating each other. A source also informed Hollywoodlife that they are serious about each other and that Nick plans to take the relationship to the next level.

Incidentally, Nick had expressed his desire to visit India in an interview with IANS last year. “I’ve never been (to India). But I’m dying to go and I have now heard from Priyanka, my new friend a lot about it,” Nick had said in a statement last year.

On the work front, Priyanka will return to Bollywood with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat with Salman Khan as her co-star. Bharat is the remake of the South Korean film Ode to my Father. The film will focus on the partition and will be shot in Mumbai, Punjab, Delhi and Abu Dhabi. The film will hit the screens on Eid 2019.