Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor are chilling and having the time of their lives with their son Taimur in London, probably one of their favourite holiday spots. Recently, the duo was spotted binging on food at an open restaurant in the city and the pictures have gone viral. They looked nothing less than royalty. Saif was dressed in a classic white shirt and blue jeans, while our style diva was dressed in a blue shirt accessorised with a summer hat and sunglasses. Taimur was nowhere to be seen in the picture. However, in an earlier photo shared by fans on social media, Saif was seen pushing Taimur in a stroller with Kareena walking beside him.

Check out the pictures of their lunch date shared by a fan club:

All you folks from London, don’t be surprised if you see Kareena and Saif walking out and about in your city! pic.twitter.com/CZGkmWc8H6 — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) June 11, 2018

While the duo is enjoying their own time at the restaurant we are really missing little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan in the picture. Here’s a picture of the couple enjoying a walk around London with Taimur:

On the professional front, Bebo’s comeback film after Taimur’s birth ‘Veere Di Wedding’ is doing well at the box office and has minted Rs 64 crore. In several interviews she gave during the promotion of the movie, she said that Taimur will always be her top priority and she’ll only do one film a year. Kareena hasn’t yet announced her next project but as per reports, she might be seen in a Karan Johar film with Akshay Kumar as her co-actor.

Saif is currently working on a film with director Navdeep Singh, tentatively titled as Dusshera. He will also be seen in Netflix’s first Indian original series, Sacred Games. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte.