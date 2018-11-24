Spreading Awareness and Love With Swachhata Ani Seva At Anandotsav!

Share

The father of our Nation once said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in service of others”

The National service Unit of Kishinchand Chellaram college was engaged in service of joyous senior citizens from old age homes, thalassemia major patients, cancer patients and swachata karmacharis through their event ‘Anandotsav’ with a very vibrant and fun-filled spectrum of invitees in November 2018.

With the theme ‘Swachhata Ani Seva’, they aimed at fulfilling Bapu’s dream of Clean India and Service to Humanity. An engrossing Drama was performed on the life of Gandhi imparting his values and teaching. And an enthralling play entitled “Main hu Swachhata” was performed highlighting the fact that just being green and clean is not just an aspiration but an action.

“Anandotsav is not about giving happiness but rather receiving it from our beloved invitees. They shower upon us their blessings and happiness. The volunteers have invested their time in putting up this show and I congratulate each one of you for making this event a successful one” beams Dr Hemlata Bagla, the principal of KC College.

The decor team exhibited their talent by varying posters on Swachata Ani Seva. A charkha was erected to emphasize on the importance of khadi which leads to self-empowerment.

” We were successful in demonstrating the theme Swachata Aani Seva through Anandotsav, An educational socio-cultural event. Our efforts not only bore the fruits of happiness but we also earned the blessings from the senior citizens, cancer and thalassemia patients and swachhata karmacharis. New themes, new ideas and new groups bring new challenges, but we love to welcome them.” – Dr Satish Kolte, The NSS programme coordinator, said.

The volunteers aimed at showing Gandhi’s contribution to society and mankind at large. Significant topics like waste segregation, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and water harvesting were showcased through a simple but extremely informative exhibition.

“Anandotsav gave me the opportunity to come out from my cocoon and contribute my share in spreading happiness by serving some special segments of society. I got to Hone my acting, singing and dancing skills,” concludes Shubham Mhatre a First-year NSS Volunteer.

The evening also witnessed some of the most prestigious names in the field of social service. The volunteers got the prestigious opportunity to be a host to the founder and chairperson of the Suman Ramesh Tulsiani Charitable Trust, which mainly works for providing medical and educational backing for the underprivileged sections of the society and Also Mr Niranjan Hiranandani from Hiranandani group another well-known name in the field of social service.

The evening was a perfect blend of energy, zeal, love, affection, bonding, teamwork and selflessness with a tinge of spice.