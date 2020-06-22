Sreesanth was one of the most successful cricketers in Indian cricket team when life took a U-turn for him. He was banned and couldn’t play anymore. In 2013, he went through depression. Now, after the actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, cricketer Sreesanth has also come out to state how he felt battling depression and what kept him sane.

In an interview with Deccan Herald, S Sreesanth said, “You know I was scared of the dark at one point. I couldn’t step out of the house and I didn’t let anyone step out of the house because I feared that I/ they would get kidnapped. I was in a deep depression at the time.” While the bowler expressed how he feared of the dark at one point of time, Sreesanth revealed he had different thoughts in his head. But he went on to share how he couldn’t leave his room without a smile on his face as his parents would not be able to handle it.

Sreesanth also participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and finshed the show as a runner up. While recalling his difficult times, the bowler said, “It is something I battled with incessantly in 2013. It was there everywhere I turned, the easy way out, but my family kept me sane. I had to stick around for my family. I knew they needed me.” Then, Sreesanth also spoke on how Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has affected him a lot, and mentioned how he was a good friend. He added, “I was on that edge but I walked back because I knew how much it would hurt those who believe in me and love me.”

For those who don’t know, Sreesanth was allegedly involved in the IPL spot-fixing scandal along with his fellow Rajasthan Royal teammates, Ajit Chandilia and Ankit Chavan. After his life long ban was lifted, Sreesanth is all set to be back this year and it is Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) who has considered him in the Ranji Trophy team for the upcoming season.

