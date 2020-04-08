Diandra Soares has been one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss across all seasons. The way she got her head bald has hardly ever been replicated by any other women throughout the 13 seasons of the show. The pretty lady is someone who never shies away from calling a spade a spade. She has time and again hit back at trolls, and she has done the same once again recently.

What happened here A troll, who announced to be a fan of Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), personally messaged Diandra and used some vulgar words. To be specific, the troll asks Diandra if she likes k s * ck d * ck ‘. The actress, who is known to have given back to the troll, took screenshots of the message and profile of the person and posted it on her social media to highlight cyber activity. A look at Diandra’s post