Earlier this year, Irrfan Khan revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer, leaving the entire world in a state of shock. Soon the actor decided to undergo a treatment in London and his fans and well-wishers prayed for his speedy recovery.

Irrfan’s close friend Shah Rukh Khan is one of them. According to a media portal, a few days before Irrfan left for London, SRK received a call from his wife Sutapa. She invited the actor to her apartment and told him that Irrfan wanted to meet his dear friend before he left for further treatment to London.

Shah Rukh Khan who was, at that time, shooting at Mehboob Studios, which is very close to Irrfan’s house. He left immediately to meet Irrfan and even spent two hours at their house. Before leaving, he gave Irrfan the keys to his London house.

SRK wanted his friend to feel at home in London. At his insistence, Irrfan accepted the keys. He was overwhelmed by the gesture. We must say everyone deserves a friend like SRK!