SRK’s Daughter Suhana Khan Buys Farm Land In Alibaug Worth Over Rs.12.91 Crores Ahead Of Acting Debut!

The superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan has made headlines after paying a high price for a farm in Alibaug. It is estimated to be worth crores. Here’s everything you need to know…

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood’s badshaah, Shah Rukh Khan, and his wife, Gauri Khan, is one of the industry’s most popular celebrity children. The stunning beauty never misses an opportunity to dazzle everyone with her impeccable style statements. She is currently making headlines for her debut film, The Archies. Suhana has been soaring high on the professional front without a doubt. And now, the diva has added another feather to her cap by purchasing agricultural land worth crores.

The 23-year-old aspiring actor is reportedly a property owner in Alibaug, an island town in Maharashtra, having purchased an agricultural property in Alibaug’s Thal village and is only a 12-minute drive from Alibaug town. Suhana is described as a “agriculturist” in the registration documents for this property.

Suhana Khan Purchases A Farmland In Alibaug.

According to recent reports in the Hindustan Times, Suhana Khan has recently purchased farmland in Alibaug’s Thal village. According to the most recent reports, the Suhana Khan paid Rs. 12.91 crores for 1.5 acres of agricultural land and a 2.218-square-foot building on it.

The Star kid paid a stamp duty of Rs. 77.46 Lakhs for her new purchase, according to HT. Deja-Vu Farm Pvt Ltd, which is led by Gauri Khan’s mother and sister, Savita Chibber and Namita Chibber, has received the land that previously belonged to three sisters – Anjali, Rekha, and Priya Khot.

Suhana Khan To Become A ‘Agriculturist’.

Interestingly, Suhana Khan is referred to as a ‘agriculturist’ in the registration papers for the land. Despite the fact that the star kid has not officially revealed her plans to enter farming and agriculture, the documents indicate that she is interested in the field.

Suhana Khan’s new farmland is located near Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing property in Alibaug’s Thal village. The celebrity’s farmhouse is said to have a luxurious swimming pool, a helipad, and all major modern amenities. SRK frequently hosts parties for his family and friends. On his 52nd birthday, SRK hosted a lavish birthday bash at the bungalow.

Suhana Khan’s Film Career.

Suhana graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2022 with a degree in acting. Suhana Khan appears to be playing a performance-oriented role in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies teaser, which is currently going viral on social media.

Along with Suhana Khan, the highly anticipated film stars Sridevi’s second daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in lead roles. The Archies’ release date, as well as the official trailer, are expected to be announced very soon.