Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death has left everybody in stun. His loved ones are as yet grieving his misfortune and can’t deal with the way that he is no more. As of late, Mahesh Shetty was seen going to the late entertainer’s Bandra home. Mahesh Shetty was one of the people on Sushant Singh Rajput’s last dialed numbers. More than being his Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty was SSR’s best mate as well. According to reports, Sushant made a call to him late in the night however it went unanswered.

This evening, Mahesh was spotted at his Bandra residence. The entertainer visited SSR’s sister Nitu who has been dwelling at his home. Mahesh was seen wearing a blue denim shirt combined with blue denim and white tennis shoes and a dim veil. Shetty has been an extraordinary help to the late on-screen character and his family. As of late veteran on-screen character Nana Patekar, Shekhar Suman and SSR’s old buddy and film maker Sandip Ssingh likewise paid a brisk visit to his Patna house. Mahesh Shetty among others has recorded his announcement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBlHRZQFBeC/?utm_source=ig_embed

Not long after SSR’s inconvenient death, Mahesh’s Shetty’s group had discharged an explanation which read, “As we all are deeply pained and shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise…So is Mahesh Shetty. He has lost a brother, a very dear friend and is still coming to terms with the shock and reality and is completely heartbroken. We, his team, request media and all of you, on his behalf, to please give him some privacy and let him grieve for his loss.”

Indeed, Mahesh is unquestionably missing his closest companion who has left for his wonderful dwelling place. The entertainer posted a long note for Sushant post his downfall.