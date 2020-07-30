A couple of days back, Sushant Singh Rajput’s dad documented a FIR in Bihar, denouncing Rhea Ckabraborty if abetting Sushant’s self destruction. A police group from Bihar showed up in Mumbai to explore the case. Recently, it was being accounted for that Bihar Police investigated Sushant’s previous sweetheart Ankita Lokhande. Zee News announced Ankita sharing about her discussion with Sushant in 2019 when Sushant had revealed to her Rhea badgering him, and he needed to cut off the association. Presently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Mitu’s announcement was recorded by Bihar Police.

As indicated by Zee News, Sushant’s sister Mitu gave the police subtleties of the occurrences that occurred between June 8 to June 12, 2020. She uncovered that Rhea had called her on June 8 to illuminate that she had a battle with Sushant Singh Rajput. The following day, Mitu went to Sushant’s home in Bandra and remained with him for a couple of days. Mitu disclosed to Bihar Police that Sushant shared about the contention he had with Rhea, and after the contention, Rhea went out with her very own couple just as his possessions. She likewise said she may stay away forever.

In the conversation with Zee, Mitu stated “Sushant was really upset and seemed affected by this incident. I tried to comfort him and stayed there for 4 days but because my kids are young, I left his Bandra pad on June 12. I never ever imagined in my dreams that my brother will do something like this,” telling the cops.

Mitu further told the cops that on June 14, she got a call from Sidharth Pithani, who said that Sushant wasn’t opening his door and had been inside his bedroom for too long. Zee News quoted Mitu telling Bihar Police, “I immediately for his place and meanwhile tried calling him also but all in vain. After reaching his house, with the help of a locksmith, the door was opened and I saw Sushant’s body hanging from the ceiling. I was shocked and didn’t know what to do. After sometime Mumbai police came and started the investigation.”