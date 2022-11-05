Star Boy LOC & Millind Gaba’s Sister Pallavi Gaba Did An Intimate Roka; Says, “Next Year You’ll See Us Married”

On Friday night, Delhi-based rapper-composer Lokesh Kumar had a secretive Roka with his longtime girlfriend, Pallavi Gaba. He is known as Star boy LOC. She is a content creator. The event was held at a five-star property in Delhi. The couple has successfully kept their relationship a secret for quite some time.

Pallavi said, “Humne bomb phoda hai! While it was hidden from our followers and others, both families knew about it. We had to keep things hidden on social media, so even if we used to go on dates, we never used to post who we are with.” Lokesh chimed in, “We made private accounts, where we used to post about each other.”

He further added, “I never thought I’ll get married. I never believed in relationships or God, but since Pallavi came into my life I started believing in them. I feel blessed.” Of course, the couple wants to take the plunge soon. They want to have an elaborate Punjabi wedding, albeit next year.

Pallavi elaborated on the plan. She said, “We have planned a few things, but cannot discuss them until they are concrete. There are no plans for marriage this year. We intend to marry by next year since it’s a family tradition as my brother (Millind) got married I cannot get married within a year. By next year you’ll see us married.”

Star boy LOC said that like Roka ceremonies, even wedding ceremonies will be “secretive.” Lokesh said, “I’m looking forward to it. I feel I’ve done good karma that I’m getting such a cute wife.”