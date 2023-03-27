‘Stay Away From Her’; Elon Musk Roasted For Bizzare Social Media Posts About Taylor Swift; Read On!

Elon musk has drawn the wrath of Taylor Swift fans with a bizzare social media post about her. Musk, the CEO of Twitter and Tesla, shared comments with his followers as Swift began her new Eras tour in Arizona.

In his tweet, Musk said that Swift’s “limbic resonance skill is extraordinary.” It was a comment that rubbed many the wrong way.

What is Limbic Resonance?

If you’re in a relationship with another person and you’re both excited about something, your emotions will amplify through a process called “limbic resonance.”

Limbic resonance is the natural human connection that evolved to connect mothers and infants. It is also the mechanism that drives humans to seek love from other people throughout their lives.

It is important to understand the limbic brain and its role in emotion because it can help us determine if we’re compatible with other people and whether they will like us back.

The limbic brain is made up of a set of four structural components: the hypothalamus, amygdala, thalamus and hippocampus. This system regulates the type, degree and intensity of our feelings.

What does it mean?

Why is this so weird?

