Just because we’re stuck inside of our homes at this time doesn’t mean that we have to wallow in a bag of chips and stop exercising all together. In fact, this is the most important time to work out. Staying fit is a way to manage your mental health and also strengthen your immune system.

Exercising will get us through this tough time and keep us positive. While some equipment, like dumbbells and resistance bands, can help, here are our favorite bodyweight based exercises that you can do at home to keep the cabin fever at bay. Add-ons and modifications are optional.

Make it a part of your daily routine. Since your normal routine is compromised, making one at home will help keep you sane. Try to set an alarm for the same time every day, doing a workout (mixing up your routine so you don’t get bored) and following up with a shower and a healthy breakfast. Not only will it keep you fit and nourished, but this sense of routine can benefit mental health greatly.

Use household items for moves you would do in the gym. Everyone has stocked up on groceries during this time anyway, so you should have plenty of differently weighted items to experiment with. Try some bicep curls with a condiment jar or milk jug, for instance. It’s all about getting creative. Tins, any bottles filled with liquid, and bags of rice can be used as well.

Get acquainted with yoga or pilates. These are moves that stretch you and improve your posture while they strengthen you. This is especially important since many of us are working from home. Yoga and pilates will ward off stiff joints and promote flexibility. Working from home, especially on a laptop, can give us what health professionals call “tech neck,” but these workouts can help work against those effects. There are plenty of free videos for both on Youtube.

Lastly, feel free to dance it up from your home like our friends in Italy are doing. Dancing can help keep your spirits up, and won’t make a workout out feel like a chore. Plus, it will distract you from all the insanity of the news cycle.

