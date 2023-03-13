STI2: ‘Used Her…’; Netizens Call The Show Scripted After Actress Parul Gulati Pitches Her Brand!

The much in news business-based reality show ‘Shark Tank India 2’ is gearing up for its finale. In the recent episode, viewers witnessed actress Parul Gulati pitching her brand of human hair extensions on the show to get funding.

But seems like netizens are highly disappointed with Parul’s appearance on the show. They feel she is famous enough to raise funds and does not need it from sharks. Majority of users on social media are bashing the show and the actress for destroying its essence which is meant for small businesses. They are calling it ‘scripted’ while drawing its comparison to ‘Roadies’ and ‘Bigg Boss’.

Parul’s pitch on Shark Tank India 2

Parul who has done several Punjabi movies, Hindi TV shows and web series shared the story behind launching her hair extension brand Nishhair. She revealed that she got the idea of coming up with something like this when a production house refused to pay for her hair extensions. Parul gave a deal for 2 percent equity in return Rs 1 crore investment. She got joint offer of Rs 1 crore for 3 percent equity from Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh. But it was Amit Jain who sealed the deal by accepting Parul’s offer. Other sharks namely Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar opted out from her business.

Netizens reaction to Parul’s pitch

Now, as soon as the episode starring Parul went on air, netizens began criticising the show for giving a chance to an already established name.

One user wrote, “She is already doing well. This show is for New and Small emerging Entrepreneurs who really need help! #sharktankindia you seriously need to do better.”

Another stated, “I wish they could show some real small businesses, people who are struggling to get funds, and aren’t popular on social media, have no connections. We deserve something raw and real.”

A third one penned, “This show will get destroyed like Roadies and big boss now… mark my words.”

“Why this is looking like a scripted show,” read a fourth comment. “She has used her celebrity card to reach here,” pointed out a user.

For the unversed, the second season of Shark tank India premiered on Jan 2. The show which sees Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Peysuh Bansal, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh as sharks is wrapping up soon.