Street Style: Alaya F Gives Bold Spin To All-Black Fashion In Uber Chic Corset Bodysuit With Cargo Pants!

Alaya recently shared a series of photos of herself dressed in a all black ensemble. A bodysuit and cargo pants were all Alaya Furniturewalla needed to complete the monochrome look.

Alaya F is a total fashionista. The actor continues to crush style objectives like a pro, posting glimpses from her wardrobe diaries on her personal Instagram page on a regular basis.

Alaya’s fashion diaries are brimming with inspiration for her fans, from acing casual ensembles to showing us how to dress like the boss babe in power suits.





Because of her whimsical fashion sense, we constantly applaud Alaya F’s distinct sense of style.

Alaya F is the Gen Z cool woman who has young India’s attention, with over a million Instagram followers and recent acting accolades.

Her keen sense of style, however, distinguishes her from the other Bollywood kids. Alaya F’s coveted wardrobe includes versatile, fashionable pieces that will serve you well this summer.

Alaya Furniturewalla knows how to dress well while remaining elegantly charming.

Outfit Details

To chase away the weekend blues, Alaya donned a black halter cut-out corset top with backless details, paired with matching black pants.

Alaya posed as a muse for fashion house Room 24 and chose the stunning black ensemble for the photos.

With a black bodysuit by Room 24 and matched cargo trousers in the same color, Alaya achieved the monochrome look perfectly.

She wore a halter-neck style with one strap running around, cut-outs on the sides, and a deep plunging neckline with underwire detailing, adding the perfect finishing touch to her look, styled by Mohit Rai.

Accessorised The Look

Her favourite accessories were diamond bracelets and earrings. She carried a gleaming silver handbag for added glitz. Her gloomy, dewy look was stunning. Alaya smiled brightly for the photos, showing off her flawless makeup.

Glam Picks

She wore a neutral, glossy lip and a matching lid. Her lovely brown hair was curled but left open. Alaya Furniturewalla looks stunning.

Alaya wore nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick shade, with the help of makeup artist Divya Shetty.

On Professional Front

Meanwhile, Alaya was seen in the supernatural thriller film U-Turn. The film is a remake of the Kannada film U-turn, which stars Shraddha Srinath.

Sri, a biopic of Srikant Bolla, is also stars Alaya. Srikanth Bolla, the founder of Bollant Industries, is visually impaired. Rajkummar Rao and Jyotika play important roles in the film as well.