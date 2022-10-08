Street Style: Kareena Kapoor And Malaika Arora Take Over London By Storm In Stylish Fits!

Kareena Kapoor recently reunited with her best friend Malaika Arora while filming in London.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently kicked off the filming of her next project in London. It is Kareena’s first collaboration with Hansal Mehta on the untitled film, which is said to be an investigation thriller.

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora met in London for an outing. The two stars took over the streets of London in stylish outfits, proving why they are the original style queens.

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora, along with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, recently jetted off from Mumbai to spend time vacationing in London. While Kareena is in London for a project, Malaika and Arjun attended a Chelsea FC football match and shared photos and videos on social media. Later, the trio got together to spend quality time together and shared photos from their outing.

It featured Kareena and Malaika strutting the streets of London in uber-chic street style fashion, proving why they are the original style queens.

Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Friday night to share photos from her outing with Kareena Kapoor Khan in London. Malaika showed her and Kareena out and about in London, dressed to the nines.

As she captioned the photo, Malaika said “From London with love” (A kiss emoji).

Kareena wore a half-sleeved cardigan with denim jeans and a high-neck top, while Malaika wore a co-ord sweater and pants with a long coat. If you’re looking for some fall fashion inspiration, look no further than Malaika and Kareena.

Malaika’s white co-ord outfit consists of a sweater and pants set. The turtle neckline sweater has black horizontal stripes, a ribbed pattern, and full-length sleeves, while the pants have a loose fit and a high waistline. She completed her ensemble with a long black coat, a top handle bag, and chunky sneakers. The styling was completed with open hair, bare lips, and minimal accessories.

Kareena matched Malaika in a black turtleneck white pullover with long sleeves and a snug fit. She wore it with a greyish-black half-sleeved knit cardigan adorned with white patterns, skinny-fit denim jeans, white lace-up sneakers, black tinted sunglasses, and a patterned over-the-body mini bag. Finally, a red lip shade, open hair, and soft glam picks completed the look.