‘Stretch Marks, Double Chin, Big Arms’: Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Anshula Kapoor’s Note To Self Wins Internet; Check Out!

Bollywood star kid Anshula Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, often hit headlines for her strong messages on body-positivity and self love on social media. Recently, Anshula dropped some visuals of herself alongside a hard-hitting note and it has become the talk of the town.

Anshula’s latest post

Anshula shared some glamorous pictures on the internet after being fat to fit. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a black outfit while giving beautiful expressions. Talking about her being before, Anshula revealed that she was earlier unable to see any kind of beauty in herself.

In the caption, she wrote a note on self-acceptance which is winning her applauses from netizens. Anshula said that she has spent more than half of my life worrying about who she is or how she looks. Be it her curly hair, stretch marks on the shoulders, big arms, double chin or her upper lip which was much thinner than the lower one.





Anshula asked, “Why is it that even though you learn to never judge a book by its cover, you still fail to see yourself in the same way? We always judge by looking from outside, without seeing how much better a person is from inside. Why is it easier to see negative things than to see positive things? I am different from all these because I am happy with every part of my body.”

Many celebs and fans took to comments to appreciate Anshula’s post. Her cousin sister actress Sonam Kapoor also gave a positive response and reposted Anshula’s message on her story with ‘Beautiful’ written as side text.

For the unversed, Anshula Kapoor has been a victim of body shaming in the past. She has reduced a lot of weight in the recent time. Besides her social media posts, Anshula is often discussed for her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar.