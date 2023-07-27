Style Alert: Alia Bhatt Serves Up Ethnic Eye Candy In A Red And Pink Color Block Chiffon Saree!

Alia Bhatt enchanted the color blocking trend in a gorgeous two-toned saree in Kolkata. Continue scrolling for a closer look at her stunning saree.

Alia Bhatt is a fashion superstar known for her exquisite style and trendsetting selections. Among her fashion favorites, the saree has been a persistent go-to pick for her on many occasions to make a statement.

Alia Bhatt is showing off some stunning looks in the classic and traditional saree. Throughout the promotional spree, Alia’s love of sarees has been a treat to see. She chose vibrant colors and fantastic patterns, and each drape accentuated her radiant disposition.

She’s been leaving everyone in awe with her relentless saree domination during the promotions of her forthcoming movie, named ‘Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahaani,’ starring Ranveer Singh, and we’re smitten with how indescribably lovely she looks.

The duo came to Kolkata to promote Karan Johar’s upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has been actively participating in promotional tours for the film across the country, and their fashion choices have been nothing short of spectacular.

While Alia’s mood board is filled with chiffon sarees, Ranveer’s is filled with enormous shapes and pantsuits. Alia and Ranveer delivered another sartorial triumph for Kolkata. Scroll down to discover what they were wearing.

Alia reaffirms her saree fashion supremacy with every appearance in a saree. Her ability to pull off a variety of styles, textures, and colors distinguishes her as a true trendsetter.

Alia’s saree choices frequently combine classic styles with modern twists, making her look effortlessly stylish and sophisticated. Her followers and fashion enthusiasts eagerly await her saree choices, knowing that she would continue to set new saree fashion standards.

In her most recent public appearance, the RRR actress dazzled in a mesmerizing dual-toned saree in vibrant red and pink hues. The opposing colors worked well together, providing a visually appealing effect. A soft pink shade dominated the pallu, which transitioned into a bright red color for the pleats that signified grace and beauty.

Outfit Details

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a beautiful Manish Malhotra red and pink saree. Alia Bhatt enchanted the color blocking trend while wearing a gorgeous two-toned saree.

The actress accessorized her pink and scarlet saree with a flowy pallu. Alia dressed down her saree with a red strap blouse with a low neckline. The straps are split in half and extend pink backward, creating a backless look.

She wore the six yards conventionally, with pleats on the front and a pallu that fell from the shoulder to the floor. There is a swirl design on Alia Bhatt’s blush pink chiffon saree that blends blush pink with dark rani pink. A similar rani pink bustier blouse with large straps, a plunging neckline, and a deep back completed the look.

Accessories

Alia styled the saree perfectly, keeping the focus on the drape itself. In order to let the saree take center stage, she kept her accessories to a minimum. The only embellishments were a set of traditional earrings, a classy ring, and a black bindi, which added a hint of glitter without overpowering the saree’s attractiveness.

Glam Picks

Alia’s flowing, side-parted hair framed her lovely face. The diva’s makeup comprised glossy pink lips, nude eyeshadow, a hint of liner for extra oomph, and lots of mascara and eyeliner to ensure her lashes were immaculate. Her chiselled cheekbones and sculpted cheeks complemented her stunning appearance.