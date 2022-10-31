Style Alert: Kriti Sanon Looks Like A Bombshell In Dilnaz Karbhary Black Sequin Saree And Glittery Blouse!

Kriti Sanon amps up her ‘Diwali’ vibes once more. The actress can’t get enough of the festive season and is still living it up to the fullest. Sanon is wearing a stunning sequined black saree in the photos she shared on Instagram.

We’re back with another saree tale. It’s that time of year when you don’t have to feel bad about the saree you choose because this reference appears to be genuine. It’s rich in details, and Kriti Sanon knows how to make a statement in it. It appears to be set and sexy. Take as many glances as you need, and it appears to be the easiest and prettiest to pull off.

Weddings are bringing in invites, and as a wedding attendee, it is your responsibility to add some sparkle to the couple’s special day. You could also host a cocktail party or a reception, as the Bhediya actress provided yet another best round of sheer moments from her film promotions. She chooses this tantalizing ensemble from Dilnaz Karbhary for a stunning start.

With the embroidery that was laid out intricately in curvy patterns on the net fabric, Kriti’s saree brought some fabulous sequin shine. Celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover chose Kriti’s blouse, which was a halter neck and embellished gold cropped number.

The black and gold glamour was complemented by circular earrings, bangles, and a choker necklace with mini pearls. Her makeup is flawless, with dewy pink eyes, with kohl, highlighter, and a satiny shine that complements her glossy lips. She accessorized it with a golden-glittered strappy blouse.

The look was completed by the actress’s sleek straight long hair. The actress finished off her look with stylish accessories.

Kriti Sanon is currently occupied with her upcoming film Bhediya. The actress is currently promoting her film with Varun Dhawan. Kriti’s upcoming films include Adipurush, which stars Prabhas, Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya, a horror-comedy starring Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada, a remake of the Telugu-language film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.