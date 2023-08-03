Style Check: Ananya Panday Ups Her Fashion Power Game In A Black Off-Shoulder Blazer Dress!

Ananya Panday was spotted out and about in the city in a black playsuit for the Dream Girl 2 promotions alongwith Ayushmann Khurrana. Scroll down to see what the actress wore.

The vibrant and youthful Bollywood phenomenon Ananya Panday has made a name for herself not only in the film industry, but also in the world of fashion. The pioneering fashion sense and sartorial choices of Ananya have set trends and inspired a whole new generation of fashion lovers.

Ananya’s fashion career has been nothing short of spectacular since she first came to public attention. She effortlessly blends modern trends with traditional elegance to create a distinct and alluring fashion vibe.

Ananya’s eye-catching outfits never fail to draw attention, whether she’s attending high-profile events, going out with friends around town, or walking the red carpet. The chic wardrobe choices and outstanding style of Ananya Panday have been catching our attention for some time now. The actor provides appropriate fashion inspiration by dressing effortlessly.

Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana are currently promoting their next flick Dream Girl 2. Ananya attended the event in an off-the-shoulder blazer and shorts, while Ayushmann looked dashing in a co-ord patterned attire.

The paparazzi also photographed the stars at the event and shared clips on social media. Ananya Panday recently piqued fans interest by posting photos of herself in a mini black off-the-shoulder dress, exuding total boss babe vibes. The Dream Girl 2 star effortlessly displayed her fashion prowess, leaving fans speechless.

Outfit Details

In keeping with her impeccable style, the actress dressed for the occasion in a chic black playsuit from Club L London racks. The ensemble, which combined modern and traditional elements, included a notched Bardot neckline that highlighted her decolletage, half-length sleeves, front metal closures, patch pockets, a corseted design on the torso, An elegant silhouette with a curved hem, a hook-closed corset, and mini shorts, its front flap pockets, high-cut shorts and a slit below the midriff it looked super cool.

Her black playsuit is made of a fabric that incorporates cotton fibres into the pattern for comfortable silhouette shaping. Her stunning ensemble is worth Rs. 9400.

Accessories

Ananya’s chic look was enhanced by a mid-parted low ponytail, which added a touch of elegance to her overall appearance. The actress accessorized her look with black pumps, pink stone-encrusted earrings and rings that complemented her ensemble perfectly.

Glam Options

Her makeup was flawlessly coordinated, rounding out her stunning appearance. Ananya chose black winged eyeliner, mild pink eye makeup, fuchsia pink lip color, rouged cheeks, feathery brows, mascara on the lashes, light contouring, and dazzling highlighter for her glam options.