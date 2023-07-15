Style Check: Janhvi Kapoor’s Floral Ruched Midi Dress Brings Summer Vibes To A Rainy Day!

Janhvi Kapoor looks breathtaking in a stunning hot floral print midi dress. Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were recently spotted in Mumbai promoting their forthcoming film Bawaal. Continue reading to see a closer look at Janhvi’s stunning red ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood diva, is recognised for her exquisite sense of style, charisma, and, of course, her ability to look amazing in anything she wears. But it’s the Roohi actress’ fondness of floral designs that sets her apart. Without a doubt, she can style these to perfection. Floral designs, of course, have long been a classic fashion statement, bringing a touch of elegance and brightness to any ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion selections convey confidence, which is vital in pulling off any look, especially flowery prints. Wear your floral print with confidence and embrace your style. Remember that fashion is a manifestation of your individual individuality, so own your appearance and walk confidently.

Janhvi has donned everything from sequined gowns to bodycon midis and sarees. Her new style is also causing quite a stir. The actress wore a stunning flower printed midi dress to a promotional photoshoot for the film. Its exorbitant price will astound you. So, let’s take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s floral style and learn how to wear floral designs with confidence and panache.

Janhvi Kapoor captioned her Instagram photos with the floral attire, “[Two hearts emoji] Dil se dil tak [Two hearts emoji].” Priyanka Kapadia styled her in the gorgeous ensemble. Janhvi dressed up the outfit with minimal styling, emphasising the glitter.

Outfit Details

Janhvi Kapoor illustrates the subtle skill of embracing femininity in its entirety when it comes to arranging floral designs. Choose a floral midi dress from Magda Butrym’s line, like the one she wore. Featured in red and pink flowery designs, it was a ruched white halterneck midi dress worth Rs. 1,17,550.

The Magda Butrym sleeveless jersey midi dress has a halter neckline that emphasises her decolletage, noodle straps, a breast cut-out design adorned with 3D flowers, ruched detailing in the centre, a plunging back, and a figure-hugging fit that accentuates her exquisite frame. The rose print in rose pink, blush pink, and green boosted the ensemble.

The mid-length cut-out dress offers a traditional and versatile silhouette that is ideal for a variety of events while adding a modern touch. the actress made sure to retain her style quotient with her choices. Kapoor’s inherent charisma complemented the western silhouette in the most fashionable way conceivable.

Accessories And Makeup

Her smart accessory choices highlight the outstanding actress aesthetic prowess. Janhvi chose basic accessories that complement the colour palette and overall design without overpowering the floral print attire, such as a ring and simple stud earrings, to elevate the floral print ensemble.

Her hair was fashioned in elegant loose waves, and her makeup was simple, with a sparkly eyelashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, well-contoured cheekbones, and red lipstick.