Style File: Mouni Roy Shows Off Her Satorial Game In A Purple Mini Dress With Dramatic Sleeve!

Mouni Roy is a total fashionista. At the Hello Hall of Fame Awards, the actor wore a stunning ensemble on the red carpet.

Mouni’s sense of style shone through once more as she chose a dramatic gown for the occasion.

Mouni Roy’s best appearances never fail to make an impression. It’s easy! Take inspiration from Mouni if you want to know how to look beautiful and elegant in every single outfit.





Even though she looks stunning in any outfit, we are simply captivated by her elegant western fits.

The actress’s diverse wardrobe adds to the allure of elegant clothing. This was not going to be a boring outfit like the others in her closet.

She has once again enchanted us with her fashion sense. You may wonder how. The actress looked stunning in an Albina Dyla purple satin gown. The chic one-shoulder ensemble featured a dramatic puffy sleeve embellished at the cuffs.

The Hello Hall of Fame Awards, which were held in the city over the weekend, drew some very fashionable celebrities.

The Bollywood celebrities looked stunning on the red carpet, and it was a sight to behold. Mouni Roy was far from an outlier. When it comes to fashion outings, you have to admit that Mouni Roy always puts her best foot forward.

Outfit Details

Mouni chose a purple gown for the red carpet as a muse for fashion designer Albina Dyla. Mouni looked stunning in the gown, which had a one-shoulder detail and a dramatic sleeve on one side with a hint of glittering beads.

The silk gown had ruched bodycon details and a statement knot on one side with a train.

Mouni selected the clothing from the racks at Albina Dyla. Her floor-length ribbon trail on the side and a batwing sleeve with a hint of glittering beads adorned her short purple taffeta gown. Her gown is valued at Rs.58,264.

Ruched details can be found throughout her outfit. Her photos show her shoes, a pair of golden stilettos that are a perfect match for the memo. Mouni Roy chose to leave out the frills and keep things simple.

Accessories And Makeup

Mouni wore no accessories and let her outfit speak for itself. Mouni boosted her look with golden Jimmy Choo stilettos and open tresses styled in straight locks.

Mouni wore nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick, with the help of makeup artist Albert Chettiar.

On Professional Front

Meanwhile, she was most recently seen in the Bollywood film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. Mouni’s next appearance will be in the film The Virgin Tree.