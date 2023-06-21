Style Game: Sharvari Wagh Put Her Own Spin On The Barbiecore Trend In A Leather Pink Mini Dress!

Sharvari Wagh captivates us in a mesmerising pink mini dress exuding Barbie-inspired glamour as she enters a world of pink perfection. She walked the red carpet in a stunning pink gown styled by Ami Patel, looking like Barbie. Checkout glam photos below!

Sharvari Wagh nails the viral Barbie core trend to perfection with her stunning pink gown, the diva captured everyone’s attention. There are people in the fashion world who have an innate ability to captivate us with their sartorial choices. Sharvari Wagh is an example of a rising star. She has taken the fashion industry by storm with her enchanting persona and impeccable sense of style.

Sharvari’s rise from promising actress to fashion icon has been nothing short of remarkable. Sharvari’s vivacious personality allows her to experiment with a wide range of colours and prints. She wears bold and vibrant colours with ease, bringing life to every outfit she wears. Sharvari boldly embraces prints that make a statement, from captivating floral patterns to daring geometric designs. Her fearless use of colour and print has made her a trendsetter, inspiring countless fashion lovers.

Sharvari Wagh has always made a statement with her clothing. Furthermore, the actress amplified her radiance at an award ceremony. She walked the red carpet looking like Barbie in a stunning pink Rigash collection gown.

Sharvari Wagh is a total fashionista. Sharvari has us totally in love with her flawless embrace of the viral Barbie core trend. Pink dances in our heads, and Sharvari adds to our delight with her mesmerising looks in a chic mini dress, radiating irresistible charm. Her flawless style exudes allure, making our day brighter and more enchanting.

On Sunday, the actress pleasantly surprised her fans by posting a series of photos to Instagram with the caption, “You can never go wrong with a little pink… “A lot of things work for me!”

Outfit Details

Sharvari Wagh looks stunning in a vibrant pink hue. Celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel styled her look with a pretty pink mini dress from the shelves of the fashion brand Rigash. She opted for a figure-flattering pink leather corset top with a daring plunging neckline. She paired her corset top with a tiny pink leather A-line skirt. Her dress dazzles in a vibrant pink hue, with a sleeveless silhouette, a daring plunging neckline, a figure-flattering corset bodice, and a flirtatious mini hem length.

Accessories

Sharvari went for a minimalistic accessory look, accessorising with a dazzling diamond choker necklace, matching sunglasses, and shimmering transparent heels. Sharvari Wagh dazzled us with her latest set of stunning photographs.

Glam Options

Sharvari dazzled in a shimmering pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, dazzling highlighter and a nude lipstick, thanks to makeup artist Niccky Rajaani’s expertise. Sharvari chose a sophisticated hairstyle, with her luscious locks beautifully blow-dried and cascading down in a side partition.