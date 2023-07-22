Style Hunter: Janhvi Kapoor’s Pastel Yellow Embellished Mini Dress Was Packed With Minimal Glitzy Glam!

Janhvi Kapoor recently wowed everyone in a stunning pastel yellow mini dress at Bawaal’s second fan viewing, and it’s time to delve into the details of her outfit. Here’s a closer look!

Janhvi Kapoor has skipped heartbeats and grabbed eyeballs since her Bollywood debut. She is a true style icon for the country’s youth and she posts pictures of her bold fashion, beauty looks, and flawless makeup videos on her Instagram account.

Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her forthcoming flick Bawaal which she co-stars in with Varun Dhawan. Despite having a hectic schedule during these wet monsoon weeks, Kapoor’s sense of style is unaffected.

There is no denying that Janhvi Kapoor has always had great fashion moments. with each appearance, she establishes new trends and demonstrates her distinct style.

She has the ability to push herself and go above and beyond to create stylish symphonies that captivate and leave us speechless. This is possibly why she is such a huge fashion icon for today’s generation.

The actress has worn some eye-catching outfits for the promotional tour, including printed mini dresses and denim co-ord sets, as well as bodycon fits.

Janhvi is wearing a mini dress in her latest look. Here’s how to ace mini dresses while taking cues from Janhvi Kapoor’s exceptional fashion choices.

Outfit Details

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a pastel yellow mini dress and matching heels. The Mili actress wore a Bouclé Diamonte-Embellished Dress from Self-Portrait, which cost approximately Rs. 56,766. The sparkly details on the dress were the key component that increased the glam factor.

Janhvi’s mini dress is pastel yellow and has knit details. The sleeveless gown has broad straps adorned with a floral sequin pattern, a plunging U-neckline flatters her décolletage, a cut-out beneath the bust, a button closure on the front, and a slit on the thigh.

Her dress also features a small semi-circular cutout and a diamond-button embellished side slit. Crystal-encrusted straps were attached to the same and a figure-hugging silhouette that enhances her beautiful figure, and short hemline.

Accessories

Janhvi Kapoor completed the look with Sophia Webster’s Natalia Beaded Heel Sandals, these delicate sandals complemented and enhanced the entire ensemble. she also wore earrings with a heart shape and a few statement rings.

Glam Options

Finally, for the glam picks, she went with feathered brows, side-parted open wavy hair, mauve lip colour, mascara on the lashes, subtle pink eye shadow, highlighter, and rouge on the cheekbones, and light contouring.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Work Front

Meanwhile, she was recently seen in Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan. apart from Bawaal, she is also working on the political thriller Ulajh, the sports drama Mr.& Mrs. Maahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, and her Telugu debut in Devara with Jr. NTR.