‘Style Icon Priyanka’ Trends On Twitter As The Diva Dishes Out Two Contrasting Looks; Pics Inside!

Udaariyaan actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has become a household name thanks to her great stint in Bigg Boss 16. She was regarded as one of the show’s toughest competitors, and many people thought she would take home the prize.

Her supporters complained that it was unjust that she had finished as the second runner-up and strongly trended “Asli winner Priyanka Chahar Choudhary” after the announcement. She is currently killing it with her event appearances and other activities. Yesterday, Priyanka stunned everyone by presenting two distinct styles in a single day.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had a big day yesterday as she took home two awards. She received the Shakti Awards 2023 Young Icon Award as well as the Iconic Gold Awards 2023 Most Stylish TV Personality Award. Two distinct award ceremonies necessitate two distinct outfits. For the Shakti Awards 2023, she chose to look charming and desi while wearing a white saree. She was dressed in an Ananshh brand sheer white saree with a sleeveless blouse. She decided on a diamond neckpiece and a bun for her hair. Priyanka looked stunning and elegant in a black outfit by The Chique Avenue for the evening’s Iconic Gold Awards. It was crafted from lace and velvet.

Her followers have also given her the moniker “Style Icon” because she pulled off these opposing styles with outstanding style. The phrase “Style Icon Priyanka” is heavily trending on Twitter. It is becoming one of the most popular trends on microblogging platforms.

Now, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary definitely has great fashion sense and the self-assurance to look great in any outfit. She is one of the most beautiful and fashionable divas.