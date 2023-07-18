Style Quotient: Sonam Kapoor’s Green Checkered Trench Coat Is Chicest Way To Start The Week!

Sonam Kapoor showed off her impeccable fashion sense in a stylish appearance at the Wimbledon Final in 2023. She took to Instagram to share photos of herself and her husband Anand Ahuja, as they watched the game. Sonam gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of her complete look before attending the event.

The highly anticipated 2023 Wimbledon finals were held at the All-England Club in London. Sonam attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final with husband Anand, known for their immaculate sense of style, simply stole the show with their perfectly coordinated and trendy attire.

In a sea of typical whites and blues, Kapoor creates a distinct and modern take on British design. Wimbledon design is slowly but steadily shifting from predictable to experimental, from Kate Middleton’s mint-green jacket to Janelle Monae’s 2019 Thom Browne ensemble, and Kapoor’s look may just put her at the head of the road to nailing Wimbledon style in an entirely different way.

Sonam Kapoor joins the style circle in an outfit that speaks the prepster chic language as Wimbledon takes centre stage for courtside fashion. The actress, who has become a fashion week fixture, clearly received the memo, going all out in a Burberry ensemble.

Sonam Kapoor certainly tops our list of stylish celebrities. Since creating an impact with her impeccable fashion sense, the actress has garnered the attention of millions of fans. Sonam Kapoor, whose fashion choices never fail to impress, made a statement with her courtside ensemble.

Sonam’s outfit for the match was designed by her sister Rhea Kapoor. She wore a Burberry trench coat with a green-toned checked print, which she paired with matching tights and black high heels. Daniel Lee’s Burberry Spring Collection focuses on quintessential British wardrobe archetypes, with meticulous tailoring that accentuates the body’s contours and exquisite British motifs that pay homage to the enchanting allure of the great British outdoors. Scroll through to see it.

Outfit Details

Sonam looked stunning in a Burberry suit from Daniel Lee’s Resort 24 collection. She accessorized it with eye-catching jewellery and exquisite glam selections. She wore a trench coat with a full check pattern from Burberry’s Resort 2024 collection, which was designed by Daniel Lee.

Sonam Kapoor Burberry ensemble includes an oversized long coat dress with light and dark green check patterns. Sleeves are full-length, button closures are at the front, the silhouette is full-body, relaxed, and the shoulder area is padded. She completed the look with matching stockings in a check print pattern.

Accessories

Sonam paired the Burberry coat dress with black kitten heels, a magnificent new season black Burberry Knight shoulder bag, tinted black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and rings.

Glam Picks

Finally, she went for a center-parted sleek hairdo, glossy pink lip colour, feathered brows, delicate sparkly eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip colour, and a matte base.

Sonam’s Work Front

Sonam Kapoor was most recently seen in the film Blind. Shome Makhija directed the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.